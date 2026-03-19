As Sonam Wangchuk’s Ordeal Ends, Ladakh Eyes Delhi for Real Change

The last meeting between Ladakh’s representatives and the MHA was held in the first week of February. However, the meeting ended without any conclusion. Post the September 2025 violence, the anxiety grew further in Ladakh with the detention of dozens of people, including many top leaders who were at the forefront of the agitation.

Now, Wangchuk's release has injected fresh momentum into Ladakh’s ongoing agitation, with civil society groups of Ladakh, led by the KDA and the LAB, intensifying their demands.

As Ladakh continues its push for constitutional safeguards, Wangchuk, speaking at a press conference, said that his release was a 'win-win' situation, adding the Centre has opened the door for meaningful dialogue with Ladakh. He said they are satisfied with the government's statements on seeking “meaningful constructive dialogue”.

In its revocation order , the Central government said they remained committed to “fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders”. Many in Ladakh believe that this is the best time to start a fresh dialogue that could see a logical concussion.

But locals remain wary. Mutasif Ladakhi, a PhD scholar from Leh, told The Quint that while releasing the activist was a “welcome step”, the government should build on it by creating a conducive and trust-building atmosphere so that people can feel it is serious about resolving all the issues.

“With Sonam Wangchuk’s release, the hope among people has regenerated that if they do anything constitutionally, there is a safeguard,” Ladakhi said.

He added that the time has come for New Delhi to demonstrate genuine seriousness in pursuing a dialogue that leads to a concrete outcome. “Till then, the people will continue the agitation peacefully,” he added.