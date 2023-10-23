Old Video of Saudi Prince ‘Slamming’ Israel Shared as Recent Amid War With Hamas

A video of Saudi prince Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, the former head of intelligence and ambassador to the United States, criticising Israel has gone viral on social media.

The claim comes days after he criticised Israel over its takedown of Hamas during a speech at a US university in Houston, Texas on 17 October.

What does he say?: In the video, the prince says that Israel considers itself to be "peace-loving upholders of high moral principles" and depicts itself "as a small existentially threatened country surrounded by bloodthirsty killers who want to eradicate her from existence."