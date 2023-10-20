ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Israel Embassy in Bahrain Set on Fire Amid Conflict With Hamas? No, Video is Old

This video dates back to 2012 when several people attacked a police station in Manama, Bahrain.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Israel Embassy in Bahrain Set on Fire Amid Conflict With Hamas? No, Video is Old
A video showing several people running towards a building with torches in their hands throwing them in an attempt to burn the building is being shared on social media by linking it to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

What is the claim?: Amid the ongoing conflict, users have shared this video claiming that it shows people setting fire to the Israeli embassy in Bahrain.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims be found here, here and here.)

What is the truth?: This video is not related to the ongoing Israel and Hamas conflict.

  • This video shows a 2012 incident from Manama in Bahrain when several people torched a police station.

How did we find out?: We divided the video into several keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across the same video on YouTube uploaded by RevolutionBahrain on 30 December 2012 with the title, "Bahrain: A police station was besieged and burned - Sitra."

  • The same visuals as the viral video can be seen from the 0:59 seconds mark in the YouTube video.

  • The description of the video described stated that the attack took place on 3 November 2012 after a prisoner called Professor Hassan Mushaima's "health deteriorated in Al-Khalifiya prisons".

  • With a relevant keyword search, we came across a news report by a Bahrain based newspaper, Al Ayam published on 2 October 2018, that mentioned about the incident.

  • The report described the nature of the attack. It said that the, "group attacked with Molotov cocktails and iron skewers."

Who is Hassan Mushaima?: Mushaima is an opposition leader of the Haq party in Bahrain who is sentenced to life imprisonment for his "peaceful opposition activity" in 2011.

  • While in jail, the leader's health had deteriorated time and again with cancer resurfacing.

  • According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), Mushaima's son had said that the "last screening for Lymphoma happened in 2018."

  • The son has also said that Mushaima has been denied treatment and healthcare for his "chronic illnessnes."

Latest update on Israel and Palestine: According to Turkish news agency, Anadolu Ajansı Israel has ordered an evacuation of its officials from embassies in Bahrain, Jordan and Morocco on 19 October.

  • According to the report, the official statement from the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, "it did not give much detail about the evacuations."

Conclusion: The viral claim is false as the video is an old incident dating back to 2012 in Bahrain. It is not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Bahrain   Israel-Palestine   Webqoof 

