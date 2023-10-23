Explained: What Is the Rafah Border? Why Is It Important Amid Israel-Hamas War?

After a series of negotiations and intervention by the United States of America (USA), the Rafah border crossing was finally opened on Saturday, 21 October, to allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza strip.

Israel’s military, on October 13, had directed the evacuation of over 1.1 million people from northern Gaza. Since then, Palestinians have been gathering at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip in the hope of leaving ahead of an imminent Israeli ground offensive.