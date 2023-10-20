Israel-Hamas War: Blast Goes Off at Orthodox Gaza Church, Many Feared Dead

Several people are feared dead after a blast occurred at a building on the premises of the St Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza on Thursday, 19 October.
A number of Palestinian families were reportedly taking shelter at the premises at the time of the explosion.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: Israel Palestine
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD