ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Israel-Hamas War: Blast Goes Off at Orthodox Gaza Church, Many Feared Dead

A number of Palestinian families were reportedly taking shelter at the premises at the time of the explosion.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Israel-Hamas War: Blast Goes Off at Orthodox Gaza Church, Many Feared Dead
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Several people are feared dead after a blast occurred at a building on the premises of the St Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza on Thursday, 19 October.

A number of Palestinian families were reportedly taking shelter at the premises at the time of the explosion.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Israel Palestine 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×