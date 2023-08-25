ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video Shared as ISRO Chief Dancing to Celebrate Chandrayaan-3's Success

Old Video Shared as ISRO Chief Dancing to Celebrate Chandrayaan-3's Success

The video was not taken after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 but from earlier in July.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Old Video Shared as ISRO Chief Dancing to Celebrate Chandrayaan-3's Success
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A viral video showing the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chairman, S Somanath, along with others, dancing away to the tunes of a song is going viral as recent, following the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Who shared it?: The post was picked by several X (formerly Twitter) users and was being shared as recent.

  • Users have shared the video with the claim that the ISRO chief, S Somanath broke into a celebratory dance in light of the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3.

  • Some news organisations News18 and Times Now also shared the claim as recent.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

What is the truth?: While it is the ISRO Chairman, S Somanath in the video, it is not recent.

  • We found that the video was shot earlier in the month of July in Bengaluru.

Also Read

Fact-Check: 2019 Video of BBC Interview Falsely Linked to Chandrayaan-3

Fact-Check: 2019 Video of BBC Interview Falsely Linked to Chandrayaan-3
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out?: Upon doing a reverse image search on Google, we came across WION News correspondent, Sidharth MP's post, who shared the video on 23 August, after Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source:X/Screenshot) 

  • However, we found comments from the journalist in a subsequent post that clarified that the video is old and not from the day of the Chandrayaan-3 landing.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

  • The Quint spoke to Sidharth MP regarding the time and location of the video. He said that the video was from an event from the first week of July.

  • We found that Somanath attended the G20 Space Economy Meeting that was held on 6 July in Bengaluru.

  • We found a video on ISRO's official YouTube page, streamed on 6 July.

  • We could see Somanath speaking from the 22:44 minute mark and can be seen wearing the same attire as the viral video.

Also Read

This Image Doesn't Show Imprints of ISRO Logo and National Emblem on the Moon

This Image Doesn't Show Imprints of ISRO Logo and National Emblem on the Moon

Here is the link to the full video on ISRO's YouTube page. 

(Source: YouTube/Screenshot) 

  • The journalist also requested social media users/influencers and media channels to "do some digging into my first comment/clarification about it being an old video before circulating this video for what it is not."

Conclusion: While the viral video does show ISRO Chairman S Somanath, it is not from the day of the Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon. The video dates back to July

Also Read

Fact-Check: Digitally-Created Video Shared as Footage From Chandrayaan-3

Fact-Check: Digitally-Created Video Shared as Footage From Chandrayaan-3
ADVERTISEMENT

Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  ISRO   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×