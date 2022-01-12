Scientist Somanath to be New Chairman of ISRO, Fourth Keralite to Hold Post

Sivan was given a year's extension and his term is set to end very soon and Somanath's name was cleared for the top office way back in 2019 itself, by virtue of his seniority in the ISRO hierarchy.



Somanath completed his Pre Degree from the Maharaja's College, Ernakulam and did mechanical engineering from the TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, near here and in 1985 joined the VSSC centre here and has had no reason to look back after that.



He later did his Master's degree in Aerospace Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore with specialisation in Dynamics and Control.



At the ISRO, he has been associated with the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Project during its initial phase.