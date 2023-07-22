Bengaluru Student's Suicide After 'Cheating'; Kin Allege Faculty Harassment

“Aditya also said that they are harassing him, they told him it’s better to die than to do such things and asked me to come to college. After some time, I got a call from his mentor in college asking me to come. Later I got to know from students in the class that the invigilators saw the mobile at 11.26 am with only 4 minutes remaining for the end of the exam. When I reached there, no one was in the office and I was told to wait. I waited for nearly 1 hour. Then the mentor and the COE arrived,” she said in the Instagram post.

After being called into the office, the staff allegedly told Asha that they couldn’t find Aditya and were trying to locate him “They told me he must be roaming around with his friends. I said it’s impossible that he will go out with friends when such serious charges are lodged against him. I started demanding that they look in CCTV cameras for him and that he might be in danger if he wasn’t sitting there… After some time, they started making calls. And then they rushed out…" her post read.

Once she saw an ambulance and police presence, Asha said she started shouting which is when the management informed her that her son is no more.

Aditya's body was found on the ground outside a building in the campus.