ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Ten Years Ago, 3 ISRO Scientists Had Spilled The Beans On Reddit; Take A Look

Ten Years Ago, 3 ISRO Scientists Had Spilled The Beans On Reddit; Take A Look

From the starting salary of an ISRO scientist to what rocket scientists eat in a day, they spilled all the beans!

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
Ten Years Ago, 3 ISRO Scientists Had Spilled The Beans On Reddit; Take A Look
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

As the nation celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful soft-landing on the moon, scores of ISRO scientists' dedication pays off, propelling India into the ranks of few countries who have been able to make successful moon landings.

However, there seems to be a shroud of mystery behind the scenes, especially with regards to the nitty-gritties of the esteemed Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Nearly ten years ago, three ISRO scientists attempted to unveil the mystique by engaging in a no-holds-barred Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.

ADVERTISEMENT

From what the starting salary of an ISRO scientist is to what rocket scientists eat in a day, they spilled all the beans!

Take a look:

Also Read

Pakistani Man's Reaction To Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Leaving Netizens In Splits

Pakistani Man's Reaction To Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Leaving Netizens In Splits

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz

Topics:  ISRO   Reddit   Redditors 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×