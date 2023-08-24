Ten Years Ago, 3 ISRO Scientists Had Spilled The Beans On Reddit; Take A Look

As the nation celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful soft-landing on the moon, scores of ISRO scientists' dedication pays off, propelling India into the ranks of few countries who have been able to make successful moon landings.

However, there seems to be a shroud of mystery behind the scenes, especially with regards to the nitty-gritties of the esteemed Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Nearly ten years ago, three ISRO scientists attempted to unveil the mystique by engaging in a no-holds-barred Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session.