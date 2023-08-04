Video of Man Getting Thrashed by Mob in Ujjain Shared With Misleading Claims

Statement from local reporter: We reached out to Vijay Yadav, a reporter from Ujjain, who confirmed that this video is from Ujjain and was recorded on 28 July.

He said that a large number of people from the Muslim community went to file an FIR against the accused at Kharakua police station, after which the main accused was arrested.

"However, the people of the Muslim community reached the police control room in Kharakua and staged a sit-in protest wherein a man shouted something about 'Mahakal Savari', and his video went viral too. This triggered Hindu people, and hence, they thrashed him," he added.