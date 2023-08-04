Will Return When it's Safe: Muslim Migrant Workers Leave Gurugram Amid Violence

On Tuesday, 1 August, Mustafa, shut down his puncture repair shop at a crossroad near Gurugram’s sector 70 -- and left the city. "A scrap shop, located across the road, was vandalised and burnt down by a mob," said the 24-year-old.

The incident gripped him with fear. Charred remnants, twisted metal, and plastic lay scattered across the ground, and served as a haunting reminders of the incident.

Mustafa is not the only one to pack up his shop and leave. With communal violence spread across districts of Haryana, migrant workers -- mostly from the minority community -- in Gurugram have found themselves anxious, jobless, and under threat.

On Wednesday, 2 August, The Quint visited violence-affected neighborhoods in Gurugram’s sector 57, Badshahpur, and sector 70A and spoke to residents – mostly migrant workers – about why they want to leave.

This is their story from the Millennium City.