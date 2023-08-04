Viral Videos, Yatra & a Trail of Destruction: What Led to Violence in Haryana?

The yatra reached Nuh around 1:30 pm, and in a matter of minutes, violence began to spread like wildfire in the region.

Irshad, whose shop is one among the many that was set on fire, said that there was a “sense of fear and tension” among the residents of the area even before the yatra had reached, because of Bittu Bajrangi and Monu Manesar’s videos.

“Is it right to say things like “your brother-in-law is coming? Who will be okay with it? In the past, several shobha yatras have been taken out. Recently the Kanwar yatra also went through this region. No one has ever had a problem here. But making such statements while going through a Muslim area is not right,” Irshad told The Quint, standing in front of his burnt shop.