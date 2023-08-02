Yatris Held Hostage at Nuh Temple? Priest Denies Claim, Says They Took Shelter

In the heat of the violence in Haryana's Nuh, one claim that did the rounds is that people participating in the Shobha Yatra were being "held hostage" at a Shiv temple. Even the state's home minister Anil Vij had claimed that the Yatris were being held against their will at the temple. The pandit (priest) of the Shiv temple has put forward a different version.

The Naleshwar Mahadev Mandir, in Nuh’s Nalhar village, is a grand Shiv temple where many were “taking shelter”, the pandit told The Quint.

On the evening of Monday, 31 July, Vij had told ANI that “Some people were held against their will inside a temple. Those trapped inside the temple shared their live location with me through Google navigation.” Moreover, some news organisations had reported that the temple had been attacked by rioters. However, the pandit denied both these claims.

“This is a very old and important temple. This is the month of Sawan, so there is a lot of footfall as it is. I was aware of the Shobha Yatra and the fact that yatris will be coming here,” pandit Deepak Sharma told The Quint.