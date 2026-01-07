Old Video of Mumbai Bar Raid Falsely Shared as One of Temple in UP’s Gorakhpur

A video showing women being filmed as they climb out of a cavity in the floor of an establishment is being widely shared on social media.
What is the claim?: The video is being shared to claim that it shows visuals from Uttar Pradesh, where people participating in sex work were found under temple in Gorakhpur.
How did we find out the truth?: One of the claims mentioned that the video from Mumbai, Maharashtra.
We ran a reverse image search on the multiple screenshots of the video using Google's reverse image search, adding the keyword 'Mumbai' to the query.
This led us to a YouTube video from , which was shared as one of a police raid at Mumbai's Deepa dance bar in Andheri.
Running a keyword search using the bar's name led us to several news reports from including ones by The Times of India, Mid-Day, ETV Bharat, as well as ABP News.
They noted that at least 17 women were rescued by Mumbai Police's social service branch and eight people were arrested at Mumbai's Deepa bar after cops conducted a raid after a tip.
A second wind: Team WebQoof had previously debunked a claim related to this video in January 2025, when it was falsely being shared as one showing a raid on a café owned by Shiv Seba (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.
Conclusion: A video of a police raid on a bar in Mumbai is being falsely shared as one of a sex racket being busted under a temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
