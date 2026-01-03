'We'll Sacrifice You at Kali Temple, You Bangladeshi': Bihar Labourer Targeted

(Exposing hate and communalism is a key focus area in The Quint's reportage. Such stories often come with a great deal of risk to our reporters. Become a member and support our 'Uncovering Hate Project').

“We had gone to a shop to buy some items. There was a boy there who told us to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Hind’, and ‘Jai Sita Ram’. We said that we could not say those slogans. Yes, we can say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Bharat’. About an hour later, that boy came to my room and threatened me. The next day, those people caught me again and said, ‘You Bangladeshi ba****d, we will kill you.’ Then two men grabbed me by the collar and started beating me. Another man began hitting me from behind. They dragged me through the entire village for 2–3 kilometers while beating me. There was no one to save me. Blood was coming out of my nose and mouth. Finally, they took me near a Kali temple and said, ‘Come on, I’ll sacrifice you at the Kali temple.’”

The fire of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh has now reached minority Muslims in India. In Madhubani, Bihar, some extremists brutally assaulted a labourer who is an Indian resident by calling him Bangladeshi. The labourer, Nurshed, was seriously injured in the attack.

In this case, the police have registered an FIR at Rajnagar police station based on the victim’s complaint; however, the attackers are still absconding.

A video related to the life-threatening attack on Nurshed Alam is also going viral on social media. In the video, the blood-soaked labourer Nurshed Alam can be seen lying on the ground amid a crowd. A young man is repeatedly punching Nurshed in the face, while people in the crowd are chanting “Bangladeshi, Bangladeshi.”

The Quint spoke to Nurshed’s cousin Naseem to learn more about the incident. He said that Nurshed sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Biratnagar, Nepal, for treatment. Naseem said: