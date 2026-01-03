'We'll Sacrifice You at Kali Temple, You Bangladeshi': Bihar Labourer Targeted

(Exposing hate and communalism is a key focus area in The Quint's reportage. Such stories often come with a great deal of risk to our reporters. Become a member and support our 'Uncovering Hate Project').
“We had gone to a shop to buy some items. There was a boy there who told us to chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Hind’, and ‘Jai Sita Ram’. We said that we could not say those slogans. Yes, we can say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Bharat’. About an hour later, that boy came to my room and threatened me. The next day, those people caught me again and said, ‘You Bangladeshi ba****d, we will kill you.’ Then two men grabbed me by the collar and started beating me. Another man began hitting me from behind. They dragged me through the entire village for 2–3 kilometers while beating me. There was no one to save me. Blood was coming out of my nose and mouth. Finally, they took me near a Kali temple and said, ‘Come on, I’ll sacrifice you at the Kali temple.’”
The fire of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh has now reached minority Muslims in India. In Madhubani, Bihar, some extremists brutally assaulted a labourer who is an Indian resident by calling him Bangladeshi. The labourer, Nurshed, was seriously injured in the attack.
In this case, the police have registered an FIR at Rajnagar police station based on the victim’s complaint; however, the attackers are still absconding.
A video related to the life-threatening attack on Nurshed Alam is also going viral on social media. In the video, the blood-soaked labourer Nurshed Alam can be seen lying on the ground amid a crowd. A young man is repeatedly punching Nurshed in the face, while people in the crowd are chanting “Bangladeshi, Bangladeshi.”
The Quint spoke to Nurshed’s cousin Naseem to learn more about the incident. He said that Nurshed sustained serious injuries and has been taken to Biratnagar, Nepal, for treatment. Naseem said:
“When we got the news about the beating, we went from Supaul to Madhubani. After first aid at the government hospital in Madhubani, he was taken to the police station to file an application. Then, at the insistence of the entire family, he was taken to Purnia for treatment. He was treated by a private doctor in Purnia, which cost about ₹11,000. Now he has been taken to Biratnagar. Nurshed is a mason. He had received work to build a government drain in Madhubani and was living in Supaul for that work. He has a long beard, because of which he was targeted.”Naseem, cousin of the victim
What Did the Police Say?
This incident took place in Nandi Chakra village under the Rajnagar police station area of Madhubani district. The SHO of Rajnagar police station told The Quint that the people who assaulted Nurshed have been identified. The SHO said:
“Based on Nurshed’s complaint, a case has been registered under Section 109 of the BNS for attempt to murder. Several other sections will also be applied. Two to three people beat him while calling him Bangladeshi. Our team will arrest the accused soon.”SHO, Rajnagar police station
After the video of the incident went viral, Madhubani police issued a statement saying:
“A video of an assault incident under the jurisdiction of Rajnagar police station has come to notice through social media, in which some individuals are seen beating one person after calling him Bangladeshi. The incident took place on 30.12.2025 at around 1:00 PM in Chakdah village under Rajnagar police station. Rajnagar police contacted the victim. Investigation revealed that the victim is not from Bangladesh but is a resident of Supaul district and works as a hawker. Taking the incident seriously, the Superintendent of Police, Madhubani, has formed a team under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar-02) to arrest the accused.”
Meanwhile, Madhubani Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar has assured strict action in this matter. The SP said: “Raids and search operations are underway to arrest the two youths. Very soon, both will be arrested and sent to jail. And as for what is being said in the video that the victim is from Bangladesh, that is not true. He is basically a resident of Supaul.”
What is seen in the viral video?
Two videos of the attack are going viral on social media. In one video, Nurshed—wearing a blue sweater and covered in blood—is surrounded by a crowd. Some people are asking for his Aadhaar card, while others are hurling obscene abuses. Some are calling him Bangladeshi, while others are claiming that there is a Pakistani number on Nurshed’s mobile phone.
In the second video, a man can be seen sitting on top of Nurshed and repeatedly striking him in the face with a mobile phone. Blood is flowing from Nurshed’s face. The attacker, wearing a black jacket, repeatedly says, “You people slaughter cows. You are katuas.” Nurshed can be heard pleading with folded hands, saying that he earns his living honestly and eats from his earnings. The man in the black jacket links the entire incident to Pakistan and Bangladesh. He then continues beating Nurshed and says, “Do you have a problem saying ‘Jai Bhavani’? Why didn’t you say ‘Jai Bhavani’?” In the video, Nurshed is seen with folded hands saying, “I will say whatever you tell me to say.”
However, none of the people present at the scene are seen trying to save Nurshed.
According to the victim’s nephew, Mahboob Alam, “So far, ₹20,000–25,000 has been spent on Nurshed’s treatment. The family does not have enough money to spend more on medical care. Tell us—who will pay this money? Nurshed had no enmity with the people who beat him. He didn’t even know them. Yet he was still assaulted.”