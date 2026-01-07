'Senior Citizens, Like Me, Deserve Safer Streets as Mumbai Heads to Civic Polls'

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) going into elections, issues affecting senior citizens, such as unsafe footpaths, poor road conditions, and the lack of pedestrian safety must be made central to the civic agenda.

I am a 73-year-old senior citizen residing on DK Sandhu Marg in Chembur’s M-East ward. For elderly residents like me, daily life has become increasingly difficult due to persistent civic neglect that directly affects our mobility, health, and sense of safety.