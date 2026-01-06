Over 2.89 Crore Names Removed In Uttar Pradesh S.I.R Draft Roll

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh resulted in the publication of a draft voter list on 6 January 2026. Out of 15.44 crore voters previously listed, 12.55 crore were retained, while more than 2.89 crore names were excluded.

The exclusions were attributed to deaths, permanent migration, and duplicate registrations. The enumeration process involved door-to-door verification, and the window for claims and objections is open until 6 February 2026.