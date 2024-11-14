'15 Years in Maharashtra, But Can't Access Ladki Bahin Yojana': Pune Sex Workers

In a quiet room at the end of a flight of stairs with no railing, inside an unremarkable building, a remarkable woman sits in a soft blue saree. She’s scrolling through her phone to find the message she received after she filed her application for the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The message, in English, says her application has been rejected. Now, she doesn’t know what to do.

“Forget English, I can’t even read. How will I understand what this means?” she asks.

Vimla tai (name changed for protecting identity) moved to India, specifically Maharashtra, from Nepal more than three decades ago. She was earlier living in Mumbai's oldest red-light district Kamathipura before she moved to Budhwar Peth in Pune. She has only returned to Nepal once in all these years.