Old Clip of Kejriwal Talking About ‘One Nation, One Election’ Viral as Recent

A video showing former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking at a public event is being shared on social media.
What is he saying?: In the three-minute long video, Kejriwal claims the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has brought in a new trick, called "One Nation, One Election," asking the audience when politicians come under control.
"They come under control during elections," he states, before going on to say that the BJP does not want to work to appease people before every election, so they want to hold all of them simultaneously, once in five years.
"They'll hold them once in five years, and for the remaining four-and-a-half years, they will roam the world," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader says.
"I say there should be one election very month so that they have to work for the people, and are under control of the people," adding that "they say it will cost too much money," but says that it will "cost less money than what they have stolen."
Speaking against the 'One nation, one election' campaign, he says that instead of this scheme, there should be "One nation, one education. One education system. The education that a rich person's child receives, should be the same as the one my farmer and labourer friends' children receive." He goes on to make the same comparison for healthcare systems, calling it 'One election, one ilaaj' (treatment).
(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here and here.)
But...?: The video is not recent. Kejriwal did not make this statement after the Cabinet cleared the proposal.
He made these statements during a rally in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, on 18 September 2023, while campaigning before the Assembly elections in the state.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, which led us to a report by Quint Hindi, published on 18 September 2023, which carried a longer version of the same video.
The article noted that the video showed Kejriwal campaigning for the INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, ahead of the Assembly elections in MP.
The clip in the viral claim starts at the 4:08-mark in this video.
We came across the full video of the rally, which also includes Mann's speech, on AAP's verified YouTube channel.
Here, the part in the claim starts at the 57:33 timestamp in the full video.
Conclusion: An old video is being shared as one of Kejriwal's recent statement on the 'One nation, one election' proposal.
