Unrelated Video of Protests in Venezuela Falsely Shared as Cloud Burst in Delhi

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video is going viral on social media to claim that it shows people running on the streets of Delhi following a cloud burst.

This video dates back to July 2024 and shows people protesting on streets in Venezuela.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video dates back to July and shows people protesting on streets in Venezuela.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes from the viral video which led us to multiple videos on social media which can be seen here and here.

  • These videos were shared on 30 July and matched with the viral video.

  • The caption suggested that it shows protests related to Venezuelan election in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela.

  • Monitoreamos, a Venezuelan news outlet, also shared the video with the same information about the protests.

  • Looking at the clearer versions of the videos, we were able to notice 'CCR, Centro Commercial Regina Mall'.

  • We found the location on Google maps in Puerto La Cruz, Venezuela.

  • We also found the blue building across the mall which can be seen in the viral video.

The same mall can be seen in the viral video.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

  • We also found reports from July shared by CNN, Reuters and BBC about the protests happening across Venezuela where people demanded that Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro should accept his loss in the recent election.

  • This comes after the opposition claims that the elections results were unfair. They stated that their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, "received more than twice the votes of Maduro, but the election authorities announced Maduro as the winner with 51% of the votes".

Conclusion: An old and unrelated video of protests in Venezuela is being falsely shared as a visual of a cloud burst in Delhi.

Topics:  Delhi   Venezuela   Fact Check 

