The Strategy Behind Arvind Kejriwal's 5 Questions to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Relations between the BJP and RSS aren't perfect at present. Nadda's statement during the Lok Sabha elections did create the perception that RSS didn't campaign for the BJP to the extent that they could have.

Kejriwal is one of the few Opposition leaders who is trying to exploit the internal dynamics between the BJP and RSS as well as the churn within the BJP itself, especially the sidelining of the old guard.

It remains to be seen whether this will be successful or not.

Despite its discomfort with the personality cult around PM Modi, RSS has restricted its criticism to the occasional cryptic remark by the Sarsanghchalak or an editorial or two in Organiser or Panchajanya. And even in these cases, the criticism is almost always couched in "constructive" terms.

Barring one or two Assembly elections, RSS has almost always backed the BJP in the past 10 years. Even these elections were in particular circumstances, such as the 2017 Punjab elections in which elements within the RSS backed the Congress or the 2020 Bihar elections in which some functionaries tactically backed Chirag Paswan's LJP in seats not being contested by the BJP.

A large scale, top-down distancing of the RSS from the BJP that Kejriwal is urging in his questions to Mohan Bhagwat, may not be possible.

The other risk for AAP is the prospect of alienating minorities and other sections opposed to Hindutva, if it is seen as making overtures to the RSS.

In the 2023 MCD elections, AAP lost a sizable chunk of Muslim votes in areas like Okhla and Northeast Delhi to the Congress. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, a section of Sikh and Dalit voters who backed AAP in the Assembly elections shifted to the Congress and Independents.

It is high-risk strategy that Kejriwal is pursuing, but one which only a leader with his kind of ideological flexibility may be able to attempt.