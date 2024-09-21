The Biggest Challenge for Arvind Kejriwal & Delhi CM Atishi in Next 4 Months

Atishi being sworn in as the chief minister of Delhi is a hugely important moment for the Aam Aadmi Party. What happens in the next four to five months until the Delhi Elections could shape AAP's future as a party.

Ever since AAP first came to power in Delhi in the winter of 2013 and more so after the 2015 win, Arvind Kejriwal has been both the national face of the party as well as the head of the Delhi government.

Now, for the first time, the positions have become split with Atishi now heading the government instead of Kejriwal.

This is both a challenge as well as opportunity for AAP.