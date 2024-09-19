One Nation One Election: Constitutional Questions and BJP's Newfound Urgency

The protagonists of ONOE argue that simultaneous elections would save money, time, and resources. If this is accepted, one can also demand that elections should be held once in 10 or 20 years as it would save more time and money. Monarchies and military regimes often ruled by despots are more stable compared to democratic governments. Therefore, it is obnoxious to defend simultaneous elections on the grounds of expenditure.

Advocates of ONOE argue that frequent elections impede development and welfare as governments are periodically subject to a code of conduct for elections and political parties are perpetually in campaign mode.

Suitable measures can be devised to cut short the period of the electoral process. For instance, currently, elections are held in several phases due to a lack of adequate paramilitary forces to provide security for the polls. The strength of the same can be augmented to hold the elections in a day or two. The period of the election campaign can also be reduced.