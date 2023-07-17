Clip of Atishi Talking About 'Ending' Electricity Subsidy Viral With False Claim

A viral video of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi's Power Minister, Atishi Marlena, addressing a press conference and announcing the 'cessation' of the free electricity subsidy scheme in New Delhi is going viral as recent.

In the video, the minister can be heard saying that Monday onwards, the subsidy scheme will not be applied to bills.

What are the users sayings?: Social media users claimed that the Kejriwal government announced the news at a time when people in the city are already facing trouble due to the flooding.