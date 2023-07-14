Three Minors Drown In Delhi’s Jahangirpuri While Trying To Swim in Floodwaters

Three minor boys drowned in New Delhi's Jahangirpuri, near Mukundpur Chowk, on Friday, 14 July, at 4:30 pm.
According to STO Ram Gopal, the boys were rescued and rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) Hospital where they were declared dead.
The deceased, identified as Piyush (13), Nikhil (10), and Ashish (13), were all residents of Jahangirpuri.
According to NDTV, the police said that the boys were trying to swim in the floodwaters when they drowned and that the matter is under investigation.
What is happening in Delhi: In the last week, the city has recorded the highest rainfall in the last 45 years with several areas in Delhi submerged in flood water as the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark on 11 July.
According to PTI, residents living in low-lying areas near the Yamuna have been evacuated to makeshift tents in Ghaziabad.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG Vinay Saxena, on Friday, visited ITO which had to be shut after a drain regulator faulted and floodwater moved into central Delhi, Rajghat, Supreme Court, and other areas.
Metro operations affected: Delhi Metro operations were affected with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation having to suspend the functioning of the Yamuna Bank Railway Station. The entry and exit doors of the station had to be closed.
In a tweet, the DMRC said,
"Station Update Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally. Kindly plan your journey accordingly."
On Thursday, Kejriwal also announced that government and private schools have been shut in the waterlogged areas of the city.
