Delhi Govt Moves SC Against Centre’s Ordinance; AAP To Burn Copies Across Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, 30 June, approached the Supreme Court to challenge the Centre's ordinance that circumvented the apex court's verdict ascertaining the Delhi government's control on bureaucracy, reports said.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led government challenged the constitutionality of the ordinance which the Centre promulgated on 19 May, just days after the apex court on 11 May had ruled in the Delhi government's favour.
The verdict had ascertained the Delhi government's control on officials involved in Delhi's functioning.
The ordinance by the Centre had established a National Capital Civil Service Authority to take control of the transfer and disciplinary proceedings of Delhi's Group-A bureaucrats.
AAP to Burn Copies of Ordinance Across Delhi
The move by the Delhi government came the day Kejriwal declared that he will burn a copy of the Centre's ordinance at the party office in Delhi on 3 July.
Addressing the media, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that copies of the ordinance will also be burned across the 70 Assembly constituencies of the national capital.
While Kejriwal will burn the copy on 3 July along with all AAP MLAs, copies of the ordinance will be burnt in 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi on 5 July, Bhardwaj said.
"When the copy of the ordinance will be burnt in every corner of Delhi, it will be clear that the people of Delhi are not happy with this black ordinance and the central government. The Prime Minister has cheated Delhi, the people are angry," Bhardwaj said.
"Between 6 and 13 July, the copies of the ordinance will be set on fire at every corner of Delhi," he added.
The AAP has been relentlessly trying to garner support of Opposition leaders to defeat the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha if it is introduced as a Bill, with the Congress being the only party that is yet to clarify its stand on the matter.
