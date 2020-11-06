No, Viral Video Does Not Show Mail-In Ballots Fraud in California

A viral video of two election officials collecting mail-in ballots in a street in Reseda, California is doing rounds on social media as an instance of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 US Elections.

Users have questioned how the mail-in ballots are being collected a day after the election day on 3 November, when California has already been called as a ‘win’ for Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The LA County election officials took to Twitter to explain that the drop boxes for mail-in ballots were sealed on election day and were collected on the subsequent day as scheduled. The calls are made by media agencies based on statistics and projections, not official results.