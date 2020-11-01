How Mail-in Votes Could Delay US Presidential Election Results

There are three basic ways to vote in the US: In person on election day, in person and early, and via a mail-in ballot.

People who are old, or have serious medical conditions or those who are away from their state, are allowed to cast their votes through the postal service. Postal votes take longer to count than a normal ballot because each vote must have a signature which has to be matched with the voter registration card.

In 2016, the final vote total took more than a month to count.

Also, different states have different rules over how and when they count them. To give an example, states like Florida will begin counting postal votes before election day, however, most other states won’t start counting them until the polling is done.