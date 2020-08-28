Fake News, Sexism & Bigotry: Snapshot of Madhu Kishwar’s Timeline

As the Student Union President herself, Kishwar wasn't aloof to politics then, and five decades later she still manages to make heads turn over her opinions and ideas central to Indian political discourse. However, her political and social worldview including her opinions around Kashmir, peace and Pakistan have changed significantly. Take for example how she once wrote that the term "Azaadi" has multiple connotations and even linked it to India's freedom struggle and now labels the same slogan as a war-cry being used by Maoists and Jihadis.

Shamsul Islam, a professor at the University of Delhi who has known Kishwar since her early days told us, "Kishwar started her career with the Naxalbari movement and then she went over to the CPM (Communist Party of India-Marxist). After that, she joined the feminist movement, then became a civil rights' activist before she became a Gandhian and lastly a Modiite."

In a more recent example, Kishwar who now seems to be loathing filmmaker Anand Patwardhan’s documentary ‘Ram Ke Nam’ based on Babri Masjid demolition, was once an admirer of the film, so much so that she herself interviewed the chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Lal Das, after the film released.