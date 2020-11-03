Election Day Is Finally Here in the US – Here’s What To Expect

According to the US Elections Project, some 93 million Americans have already voted this year, more than 67% of the total votes cast in 2016.

And, notwithstanding President Donald Trump’s continual attempts to denigrate voting by mail, 63.5 percent of those early votes have been mail-in ballots.

Over 91 million mail-in votes have been requested in total this year and, as of the end of last weekend, almost 32 million were still yet to be returned.

This will undoubtedly delay the vote count in many states immediately after the election – meaning we may not have a clear winner today.