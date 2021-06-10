No, This Clip Doesn’t Show Azerbaijan PM ‘Acting Inappropriately’

A video of Azerbaijani MP Huseynbala Mirelemov touching a woman’s back inappropriately is being shared to claim that it shows the country’s prime minister, who forgot to end a Zoom call before doing so.

Some users have shared the video with the claim that it is the President of Azerbaijan.

The incident occurred in April earlier this year and Mirelemov was fired from the New Azerbaijan Party and has since resigned from the university he taught at.