No, Black Mold Found in Household Appliances Isn’t ‘Black Fungus’

A text message claiming that the black-coloured fungus that accumulates or settles on household items is the deadly black fungus, or mucormycosis, which is claiming the lives of many COVID patients, is going viral on social media.

It further claims that if people don't allow the black fungus to settle on food items, refrigerators etc, then mucormycosis cannot harm them.

However, WebQoof found the viral claim to be misleading. We reached out to internal medicine expert Bela Sharma, who told us that there are many other factors other than external bacteria or fungi that come into play. A person has a higher chance of getting infected with mucormycosis when their immunity decreases.

We also found that the black mold or fungus found in household appliances is not the same deadly black fungus that is claiming lives.