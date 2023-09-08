ADVERTISEMENT
G20 Summit Restrictions for New Delhi Are Now in Effect: What You Can & Can't Do

Many of Delhi's streets wore a deserted look on Friday morning.

G20 Summit Restrictions for New Delhi Are Now in Effect: What You Can & Can't Do
India's national capital is currently swarming with world leaders, foreign dignitaries, intelligence officials, security forces and others, a day ahead of the much-awaited G20 Summit that will take place on Saturday, 9 September and Sunday, 10 September.

In view of the high-profile event, Delhi Police has imposed several restrictions in various pockets of the city. Regardless, many of Delhi's streets wore a deserted look on Friday morning.

However, the police have clarified that the city is not in lockdown mode. In light of the umpteen security measures that are in place for the G20 Summit, here's a handy guide on what's allowed and what isn't.
What's everything that is closed in Delhi amid the G20 Summit?

Schools and colleges have been shut in light of the multilateral summit, according to the Delhi Police.

Restaurants, hotels, malls, and business establishments that are located in the New Delhi district will be shuttered from Friday, 8 September to Sunday, 10 September. The Delhi Police has also directed all commercial activities to be halted in the New Delhi Municipal Corporation area for three days.

Tourist spots in the city have been cordoned off as well.

How will the G20 Summit affect traffic movement in Delhi?

No taxis will reportedly be available in New Delhi district from 5am on Saturday, 9 September.

For context, the New Delhi district covers areas in and around the centre of the capital such as Connaught Place and Lutyens Delhi, among others.

Commercial vehicles such as interstate buses, local city buses, and goods vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the following routes from Thursday midnight, 7 September to Sunday, 10 September:

  • Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk)

  • Bhairon Road

  • Purana Quila Road

  • Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel

"Outside the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, the flow of general traffic will remain unaffected, with the exception of National Highway 48 (NH-48)," the Delhi Police said. Read more about the G20 traffic advisory here.

Will all the metro lines continue being operational?

Metro services (except for the Supreme Court stop) in Delhi will not be affected by the G20 Summit security restrictions. ''There might be closure of gates for 10-15 minutes at stations due to VIP movement and security restrictions," Delhi Police said.

"Commuters are suggested to make maximum use of Metro services as Metro services shall remain available for commuters at all metro stations in Delhi," it added.

Can I order food from Zomato or Swiggy? Are there any exceptions?

Nope. Food and e-commerce delivery partners won't be allowed on the roads from 8-10 September as part of the restrictions imposed by the Delhi Police during the Summit. All cloud kitchens, markets, commercial establishments, and commercial delivery services will also be suspended for three days.

The restrictions are being imposed in all areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) such as Karol Bagh, Khan Market, Chandni Chowk, Civil Lines, Sarojini Nagar, and Rohini among others.

Medicines and other essential items will still be delivered to your doorstep. Postal services, lab sample collections, vehicles for hotels and hospitals, and services involved in housekeeping, catering, trash disposal, etc, will be permitted (after verification), Special CP Yadav informed.

What services are allowed to be open for business, despite restrictions?

All medical shops, grocery shops, milk booth, vegetable/fruit shops will remain open throughout Delhi, including in New Delhi, the police said.

ATMs will also be functional.

What are the different zones that have been set up by Delhi Police?

The area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a Regulated Zone. On the other hand, the entire New Delhi district has been designated as Controlled Zone-I, according to the Delhi Police.

Who all are allowed to move around New Delhi District (Controlled Zone)?

  • Government employees

  • Members of the press

  • Medical Practitioners

  • Paramedics

  • Bonafide residents

  • Tourists with valid bookings in hotels

  • Vehicles dealing with housekeeping catering, waste management, etc. for hotels, hospitals & other important installations in New Delhi District will be allowed after verification.

What traffic movement is allowed in the Regulated Zone?

"General traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi shall be allowed on Ring Road & road network beyond Ring Road towards the borders of Delhi," police said.

"Movement of passengers to Airport, Railway Stations, ISBTs will be facilitated as all these facilities will be operational even during the G20 Summit," it added.

