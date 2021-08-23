No, Myntra Didn't Create This Controversial Graphic Depicting Hindu Gods

A controversial graphic depicting a scene from Mahabharata is being shared on social media with a claim that e-commerce website Myntra insulted Indian deities.

The graphic depicts Draupadi's vastraharan scene from Mahabharata and shows Lord Krishna using a smartphone and shopping for 'extra long sarees' on e-commerce website Myntra. Following the outrage, #BoycottMyntra became one of the top trends on Twitter with over 12,000 tweets on Monday, 23 August.

However, we found that the graphic is an old one and was created by a youth-oriented website ScrollDroll in 2016 and not Myntra.

Even back then, social media users had called on to boycott Myntra and the fashion e-retailer had clarified that they had no connection to the graphic.