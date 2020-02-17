Muslims Threw Meat Near Hindu Temple? No, They’re Rooster Feathers

A viral video on social media claims that Muslims threw pieces of meat near a Hindu temple in Hathras’ Nai ka Nagla area in Uttar Pradesh.

In the video, alleged meat pieces can be seen lying on the ground with dogs loitering around them. The video tweeted by one Navneet Gautam was viewed over 36,000 times and had garnered 2,700 retweets at the time of publishing this story.