Morphed Pic Used to Claim Rahul Gandhi Made an Anti-Hindu Nation Tweet

We searched on YouTube handles of ABP News and ABP News Hindi with keywords 'Rahul Gandhi tweet' and came across a news bulletin from 10 December 2019 uploaded on ABP News Hindi's handle.

The caption along with the bulletin mentioned how Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), now Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 as it was notified by the central government on 10 January 2020.

On comparing the viral screenshot with the bulletin aired on ABP News Hindi, we found a stark difference in the text of the two.

Even the font used in the viral image is not the same as the one in the official bulletin.