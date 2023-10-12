Born in 1969, Debenedetti began his career in pranking in the early 2000s by publishing fake or made-up interviews of American writers like John Grisham and Philip Roth in local conservation Italian publications.

In a 2010 interview with The New Yorker and Spanish publication El Pais, Debenedetti claimed he came from a family of authors and journalists. However, Debenedetti wanted to be "Italy's champion of the lie".

After getting caught for publishing fake interviews, Debenedetti moved to the internet and started creating fake X profiles of world leaders ranging from Afghan president Hamid Karzai to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev.