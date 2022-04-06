No, Delhi CM Kejriwal Didn’t Wear Shoes at Bhagat Singh’s Memorial in Punjab
The photo in the claim was taken in Amritsar, and Kejriwal did not wear shoes to Bhagat Singh’s memorial in Punjab.
A photo of Punjab and Delhi Chief Ministers Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal surrounded by security personnel is being shared with a claim that Kejriwal wore shoes at the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, Punjab, while paying his respects to late freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.
The photo is being shared across social media with the same claim.
But we found that the photograph shared in the claim does not show Mann and Kejriwal at the Martyrs Memorial. It shows the two near Amritsar’s Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple). In a video of the two visiting the memorial, both chief ministers are seen in outfits different from the ones in the claim and are not wearing shoes.
CLAIM
The photograph, which highlights Kejriwal’s feet, has been shared to claim that he wore shoes to Bhagat Singh’s memorial, while everybody else was barefooted.
WHAT WE FOUND
We ran a reverse image search on the photograph and were led to an article by Hindi news portal Jagran, which carried the photo with a caption, noting that it showed Mann and Kejriwal arriving “to pay obeisance at Sri Harmandir Sahib”.
Next, we looked for visuals of the visit on Aam Aadmi Party’s social media accounts, and saw three tweets showing Mann and Kejriwal in the same outfits as seen in the claim.
According to these tweets, the two chief ministers visited the Jallianwala Bagh, Durgiana Temple, and Sri Harmandir Sahib on 13 March 2022 before commencing a roadshow to celebrate the party’s win in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
(Note: Swipe right to view all three tweets.)
We also came across a tweet with a video of the two paying their respects at the National Martyrs Memorial, which was shared on 16 March 2022. The two visited the memorial after Mann was sworn in as the state’s new chief minister.
Twenty seconds into the video, one can see that people present at the memorial was not wearing shoes, including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who was seen wearing socks while offering flowers at the memorial.
Clearly, a photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar was shared to falsely claim that it showed Kejriwal wearing shoes at the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala, Punjab.
