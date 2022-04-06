No, Delhi CM Kejriwal Didn’t Wear Shoes at Bhagat Singh’s Memorial in Punjab

A photo of Punjab and Delhi Chief Ministers Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal surrounded by security personnel is being shared with a claim that Kejriwal wore shoes at the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, Punjab, while paying his respects to late freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The photo is being shared across social media with the same claim.

But we found that the photograph shared in the claim does not show Mann and Kejriwal at the Martyrs Memorial. It shows the two near Amritsar’s Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple). In a video of the two visiting the memorial, both chief ministers are seen in outfits different from the ones in the claim and are not wearing shoes.