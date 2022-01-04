Old Photos of Bikram Singh Majithia's Visit to Golden Temple Viral as Recent

A series of photos showing former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Bikram Singh Majithia at the Golden Temple in Amritsar has gone viral with a claim that the leader was seen paying obeisance on 1 January 2022.

Several media organisation, too, shared the images of the former minister who was recently booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for allegedly allowing drug smuggling through use of his property or conveyance.

However, we found that the photos were taken on 1 January 2021. These photos were posted on Majithia's verified Facebook page one year ago at the Golden temple.