Punjab Declares Bhagat Singh’s Death Anniversary on 23 March As State Holiday

Bhagwant Mann had taken oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab on 16 March at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, becoming the first non-Congress, non-Akali CM of the state.

In the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, the newly elected chief minister expressed that this holiday would encourage the people of the state to visit Khatkar Kalan to pay homage to the renowned freedom fighter.