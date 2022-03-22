ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Declares Bhagat Singh’s Death Anniversary on 23 March As State Holiday

A resolution has also been passed in the Punjab Assembly to install statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shaheed-e-Azam <a href="https://www.thequint.com/lifestyle/shaheed-bhagat-singh-birth-anniversary-quotes-and-images-messages">Sardar Bhagat Singh</a></p></div>
i

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, 22 March, officially declared 23 March as a holiday in the state, commemorating the death anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh.

A resolution has also been passed in the Punjab Assembly to install statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar.

Bhagwant Mann had taken oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Punjab on 16 March at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, becoming the first non-Congress, non-Akali CM of the state.

In the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, the newly elected chief minister expressed that this holiday would encourage the people of the state to visit Khatkar Kalan to pay homage to the renowned freedom fighter.

Also Read

AAP's Bhagwant Mann Sworn In as Punjab Chief Minister in Bhagat Singh's Village

AAP's Bhagwant Mann Sworn In as Punjab Chief Minister in Bhagat Singh's Village
ADVERTISEMENT

A photograph of the freedom fighter was also installed in the CM's office at his request to government establishments to replace the CM's photograph with those of Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar.

Mann has always idolised the revolutionary and wears a yellow turban as a 'tribute'. In fact, he had requested the people across the state to attend his swearing-in ceremony wearing 'basanti' (yellow) turbans and draping yellow shawls or stoles, to signify respect to Bhagat Singh.

(With inputs from ANI.)

Also Read

Bhagat Singh's 'Yellow Turban' Photo in Punjab CMO Stirs Up a Row

Bhagat Singh's 'Yellow Turban' Photo in Punjab CMO Stirs Up a Row

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×