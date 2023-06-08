Has Your YouTube Account Fallen Into Wrong Hands? Keep Calm & Follow Protocol

What are the ways in which your YouTube account can get hacked?

Since a YouTube account is only accessible by logging into the linked Google account, it is very likely that the latter is the point of vulnerability. This would also explain why YouTuber users who've been victims of such attacks reported that their emails had been hacked too.

Primarily, hackers use tactics such as phishing to obtain unauthorised access to the Google accounts. It would perhaps involve tricking users into entering their account login credentials through a fake message or an email pointing out billing issues with your Netflix account.

Alternatively, hackers could also deploy malware by embedding it in suspicious links or documents. "Someone on our team downloaded what appeared to be a sponsorship offer from a potential partner" and launched a PDF that included malware, said Linus Sebastian, whose popular YouTube channel was hacked in March this year.

Once the system is infected with malware, hackers would be able to download a copy of your browser data, and steal the session tokens that keep you logged into a website. It goes to show that enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) is also not enough anymore.

Man-in-the-middle (MiTM) attacks are another way of bypassing 2FA. "Think of it this way, most people use OTPs which come through SMSes for 2FA. If an SMS service, which is generally non-encrypted, gets hacked as many applications have the permissions to read your messages, then 2FA can be bypassed," Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC) counsel Radhika Jhalani told The Quint.