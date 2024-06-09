ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old, Unrelated Photo Falsely Shared as Slap Mark on Kangana Ranaut’s Face

A photo showing the mark of a hand on a woman's face has gone viral on social media, days after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel reportedly slapped Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut.

The claim: The photograph is being shared in a set, along with Ranaut's photo, claiming that it shows the mark left on her face after the assault.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the photo has been on the internet since 2006 and shows an advertisement campaign for a mosquito repellent.

How did we find out the truth?: Using Google Lens, we ran a reverse image search on the viral photo.

This led us to a blogpost which showed a similar image, which showed a different woman and not Ranaut.

Both images show the same hand pattern and earring.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

The post was published in May 2006.

(Source: Cool Marketing Thoughts/Screenshot)

We ran a reverse image search on this woman's photo, which led us to another website which credited the media organisation 'FCB Ulka' with the campaign, mentioning that it was created nearly 18 years ago.

The photo's description mentioned that the campaign was about 18 years old.

(Source: Adsoftheworld/Screenshot)

Conclusion: An old photo from an ad campaign for a mosquito repellent is being falsely linked to the recent incident of a CISF personnel assaulting Ranaut.

