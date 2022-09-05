ADVERTISEMENT

No, This Picture Does Not Show Jay Shah Standing With Pakistani General's Son

The picture shows Jay Shah standing with Urvashi Rautela and her brother, Yashraj Rautela.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
No, This Picture Does Not Show Jay Shah Standing With Pakistani General's Son
A photo of BCCI secretary Jay Shah standing with actor Urvashi Rautela and her brother, Yashraj Rautela, is being shared on social media misidentifying Yashraj Rautela as the son of Pakistani General, Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Several social media users have shared this photo to criticise Shah, saying that though he is Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son, he is seen standing with the Pakistani General's son.

We found the picture shared by the official Instagram handle of Team Urvashi Rautela after India's match against Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup tournament.

CLAIM

The claim suggests that Amit Shah's son is standing with Pakistani General Bajwa's son.

The viral photo is being shared to target BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Archives of a similar post can be found here, here, and here.

The claim is viral on social media.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

WHAT WE FOUND

We first checked the actor's social media handles and came across a photo of her celebrating Rakshabandhan on her official Instagram account. We compared it with the viral post and found that the person in the photo is Yashraj Rautela, her brother, and not General Bajwa's son, as claimed.

A comparison between both the photos clearly shows that he is the actor's brother.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Further, we also found the same picture posted on the official handle of Team Urvashi Rautela, where both Shah and her brother are tagged in the post. It was uploaded six days ago, i.e., on 30 August 2022.

The caption also mentioned, "Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022." This indicates that the photo was taken during the first group stage cricket match of India against Pakistan in the Asia Cup tournament.

Evidently, a photo of Jay Shah with Urvashi Rautela and her brother is being shared with false claims.

Topics:  Fact Check   Urvashi Rautela   Webqoof 

