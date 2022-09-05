No, This Picture Does Not Show Jay Shah Standing With Pakistani General's Son

A photo of BCCI secretary Jay Shah standing with actor Urvashi Rautela and her brother, Yashraj Rautela, is being shared on social media misidentifying Yashraj Rautela as the son of Pakistani General, Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Several social media users have shared this photo to criticise Shah, saying that though he is Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son, he is seen standing with the Pakistani General's son.

We found the picture shared by the official Instagram handle of Team Urvashi Rautela after India's match against Pakistan in the group stage of the Asia Cup tournament.