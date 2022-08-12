Mangaluru School Asks Students To Remove ‘Rakhi’; Retracts Move After Protest
The school held a staff meeting, following which three staff members apologised to the parents.
The Infant Mary School in Mangaluru found itself in a controversy after it asked five students to remove their rakhis and said that "jewellery" was not allowed in the school.
The Christian missionary school, however, retracted its actions and apologised after the parents of at least 20 students protested against the move on Thursday, 11 August.
Soon after, the school held a staff meeting, following which three staff members, whose identities were withheld by the management, apologised to the parents, who then called off their protest.
Speaking to The Quint, Santhosh Lobo, incharge of the school, said, "We uphold the values of all religions. The incident was a mistake from some of our staff members. They have apologised for this. We have amicably resolved the issue."
The Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan was observed by the people of the country on Thursday. As per the traditions of the festival, sisters tie rakhis on the wrists of their brothers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.