General Bajwa Says Pakistan Ready To Move Forward on Kashmir if India Agrees

Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has said that his country is ready to move forward and resolve issues including Kashmir if India agrees, according to a Dawn report.

"Pakistan continues to believe in using dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all outstanding issues, including the Kashmir dispute and is ready to move forward on this front if India also agrees to do so," he said.

At the Islamabad Security Dialogue last year he had said it was time for both countries to "bury the past and move forward".

Bajwa noted that stable Indo-Pak relations were the key to unlocking the potential of South and Central Asia and highlighted the importance of keeping conflict away from the region.

He said Pakistan wanted the Sino-India border to be resolved soon through diplomacy and dialogue as well, according to the report.