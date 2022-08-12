Urvashi Rautela Hits Back at Rishabh Pant for His ‘Picha Choro Behen’ Story
Controversy between Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant refuses to die down as the series of cryptic posts continues
Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has hit back at Rishabh Pant for his recent Instagram story, without naming the cricketer. The two have been taking indirect jibes at one another ever since Urvashi claimed in an interview that a person, whom she identified as 'Mr RP,' waited hours for her at a hotel in Delhi.
“I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet me. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” Urvashi said in the interview.
"So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls and then I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn’t go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don’t care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let’s meet when you’ll come to Mumbai," she further added.
The story, however, did not end there, as Pant went on to clarify his side of the story via a cryptic Instagram story, before eventually deleting it.
"It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them "merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai," he wrote.
The actress then decided to take an indirect jibe at the cricketer for his story, using phrases like 'young kiddo' and 'chotu bhaiyaa.'
In an Instagram post, the former Miss Diva Universe wrote "“Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya#Cougarhunter #donttakeadvantageofasilentgirl #love #UrvashiRautela."
