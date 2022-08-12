Urvashi Rautela Hits Back at Rishabh Pant for His ‘Picha Choro Behen’ Story

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has hit back at Rishabh Pant for his recent Instagram story, without naming the cricketer. The two have been taking indirect jibes at one another ever since Urvashi claimed in an interview that a person, whom she identified as 'Mr RP,' waited hours for her at a hotel in Delhi.

“I was shooting in Varanasi, and I had a show in New Delhi, so I had to take a flight. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr RP came, he sat in the lobby and waited for me, and he wanted to meet me. I was so tired that I dozed off to sleep, and I didn’t realize that I had received so many calls,” Urvashi said in the interview.