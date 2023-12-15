Did Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Praise Ashok Gehlot? No, Viral Account Is Fake

A screenshot of a post on X (formerly Twitter) is going viral on the internet to claim that Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma praised former CM Ashok Gehlot after winning the elections.
The X post seen in the viral screenshot states that Gehlot has contributed a lot to the state and its citizens.
It also carried an image showing Gehlot tendering his resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: The account with '@mlabhajanlal' username seen in the viral screenshot does not belong to Sharma.
Sharma's official account on X goes by '@BhajanlalBjp' which was recently tagged by Gehlot as well as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan's official X accounts.
How did we find out the truth?: We checked the account on X where the name and the bio of the account specified that this is a 'parody account' of Sharma.
Archive of the this account on Wayback Machine from 12 December 2023 also shows 'parody' specified in the bio.
We also checked Gehlot's account and found that he had tagged '@BhajanlalBjp' to congratulate him on becoming the new CM of the state.
Sharma also replied to Gehlot from this account showing his gratitude.
However, the account is not verified.
We also found BJP Rajasthan's official account on X tagging '@BhajanlalBjp' in their recent post.
Conclusion: A post made by a fake account identifying as Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is going viral on social media.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)