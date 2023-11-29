Viral Video of Pro-Modi Slogans During Ashok Gehlot's Speech is Edited

A video that shows Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot trying to silence the public at a rally after they allegedly started chanting ‘Modi-Modi’ is going viral on the internet amid the ongoing 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections.
Rajasthan Assembly elections were held on 25 November and the results will be declared on 3 December.
Who shared it?: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan Spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj, right-wing social media account known to spread disinformation Rishi Bagree and news outlet News18 Bihar also shared the video to claim that Gehlot was silenced at his rally by BJP supporters.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video, along with some relevant keywords.
This led us to a live stream shared by Gehlot on his official Facebook page.
This video was streamed on 22 November and shows Gehlot's speech at Malpura in Rajasthan's Tonk district.
The viral video starts at the 4:00 timestamp when Gehlot's speech gets disrupted by a commotion in the audience.
No chants in support of PM Modi can be heard in the original video.
Conclusion: An edited video is going viral to falsely claim that Ashok Gehlot's speech was disrupted in Rajasthan because of chants in support of Modi.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)