Viral Video of Pro-Modi Slogans During Ashok Gehlot's Speech is Edited

A video that shows Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot trying to silence the public at a rally after they allegedly started chanting ‘Modi-Modi’ is going viral on the internet amid the ongoing 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

Rajasthan Assembly elections were held on 25 November and the results will be declared on 3 December.

Who shared it?: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajasthan Spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj, right-wing social media account known to spread disinformation Rishi Bagree and news outlet News18 Bihar also shared the video to claim that Gehlot was silenced at his rally by BJP supporters.