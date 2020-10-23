WebQoof Recap: US Prez Debate, Yogi’s Rally, Tanishq Ad & more

Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump once again downplayed the severity of the virus.

"We're rounding the corner. It's going away,” Trump said.

The coronavirus situation in the USA has worsened in the past week with the country adding the highest daily cases in the world. The test positivity rate, according to John Hopkins University, is getting worse as well. Therefore, Trump’s claim that the USA is “rounding the corner” is false.

You can read the full story here.