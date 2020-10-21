Video of Teacher Harassing Minor Girl Is from Pakistan Not India

The video is not from a madarsa in India, but from Pakistan.

A reverse image search led us to a news report by Daily Pakistan, dated 10 October 2018.

The report states that Anwar-ul-Haq, a teacher of a seminary in Jhang, Pakistan was arrested for “making obscene gestures with a minor student and making a video of it.”

The accused had reportedly lost the mobile phone, and the video was uploaded on social media by the person who found it.

The matter was taken into cognisance when Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari came across the video.

He took to Twitter to confirm that the accused was traced after he fled and was arrested from Lahore.